Epsom double stabbing: Murder accused to be detained in a hospital

The man found not guilty by reason of insanity of a double murder in an upmarket Auckland suburb will be detained as a special patient in hospital.

The man, who has interim name suppression, faced two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder, in relation to the deaths of married couple Elizabeth and Herman Bangera on March 19, 2021.

The 30-year-old, who was critically injured in the incident, was guarded by police at Auckland City Hospital while he underwent surgery before he was charged.

On Monday, Justice Neil Campbell issued a judgment ordering the man to be detained in a hospital as a special patient under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act.

READ MORE:

* Epsom double stabbing: Murder accused was insane at time

* Epsom double stabbing: Murder accused keeps name suppression

* Epsom double stabbing: Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

* Epsom stabbing: Accused admitted to Mason Clinic, will go to trial next April

* Epsom double stabbing: Hospitalised man charged with murder

* Epsom double stabbing victims remembered as kind-hearted, helpful couple

* Husband and wife killed in Epsom double stabbing named as Herman and Elizabeth Bangera



The man was previously found not guilty by reason of insanity by Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

At a hearing on Thursday, defence lawyer Shane Cassidy submitted his client did not choose to become mentally unwell or have schizophrenia and should continue to have suppression.

“He is coming to terms with the fact the Bangeras are dead, and he caused that... and he will struggle with that for the rest of his life.”

Cassidy said in the months leading up to the deaths, the man developed a sense of paranoia and mistrust.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police at the scene where a couple were stabbed to death in their Epsom home.

Cassidy raised concerns about when the man is eventually released into the community, if his name is not suppressed, it may have a detrimental effect on his rehabilitation and he could relapse into another psychotic state.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the victims don’t have strong views in terms of keeping name suppression, but didn’t see any benefit in removing the suppression and would like to see the man recover.

In Justice Campbell’s decision he said on the morning of March 19, 2021. the man attacked and killed the Bangeras and also attacked and tried to kill another man.

On the morning, the man was agitated and aggressive and was pacing around the courtyard.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Neil Campbell issued his judgment on Monday.

A short time later he took a large knife and lunged towards Herman Bangera who managed to break free.

The man then lunged towards the other man who managed to grab the blade of the knife, suffering cuts to his left hand.

The defendant then stabbed Elizabeth Bangera, she managed to get back into her home and collapsed due to blood loss and died.

Herman Bangera was then stabbed in his front and back.

The man then sat on the ground and stabbed himself in the abdomen and chest.

In Justice Campbell’s decision, two forensic psychiatrists concluded he should be detained as a special patient.

The man has since been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has experienced hallucinations, grandiose and paranoid delusions.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Elizabeth and Herman Bangera died from their injuries.

“He denies having suicidal ideations and is said to be focusing on the future.”

Dr Joanne Chua said the man told her on the morning of the offending, he heard two voices that he believed to be from God and Satan.

“Satan’s voice told [the man] that love existed; God’s voice told him it did not.”

He said he was unsure what made him attack, but he felt compelled to kill himself to prove love existed.

Chua concluded the man presents with abnormal state of mind and when mentally unwell poses a serious danger of the health and safety to himself and others.

Dr James Cavney said while the man’s psychotic symptoms appear to be in remission, he continues to have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in relation to the offending.

He said the man needs an extended forensic care rehabilitation pathway.

Justice Campbell said there is a clear risk the man will experience a schizophrenic relapse.

“The high risk of relapse and [the man’s] lack of insight into his condition and rehabilitation prospects also support the conclusion that detention as a special patient would best achieve his rehabilitation and reintegration into the community.”

While Justice Campbell was satisfied publication of the man’s name may hinder his recovery and delay his community reintegration, he did not grant him permanent suppression.

Last year, the Bangeras were remembered by friends as kind-hearted and generous.

Where to get help