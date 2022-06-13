Onehunga homicide: 'Generous' nana found dead by grandson on her birthday

Maria Brown's death in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga is the subject of a homicide investigation.

The 77-year-old grandmother who is the subject of a homicide investigation is being remembered by her son as a “generous” and “mysterious woman”.

Maria Brown, born Malia Atioo, was found on Sunday June 6, her birthday, by her grandson after her family had been unable to contact her since the day before.

Lani Bartley/Supplied Maria Brown's death in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga is the subject of a homicide investigation.

Police launched a homicide investigation the following Tuesday, after initially saying the death was unexplained.

Lani Bartley, whose birthday is on the same day as his mother’s, described Brown as a kind, elderly woman who would send money back to family in Samoa and then hide the fact from her children.

“She was a very loving mum... she would always make you happy.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Flowers outside Brown’s residence in Onehunga.

“She would be just another decent oldie, old-school elderly who are hard to find,” he said.

Brown had six children, 22 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Brown was found by her grandson, whom she had taken over caring for, along with his siblings when she was a 71-year-old after their parents had both died. The grandchildren had since left home.

In a call to his uncle upon finding his grandmother, Bartley’s nephew said: “Nana is on the ground... Nana’s gone,” according to Bartley.

He said his nephew had attempted to perform CPR, but his efforts were in vain.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Forensics police were seen to be digging in Brown’s backyard according to a neighbour.

“I just dropped on the ground, you know,” Bartley said.

“It was a life-changing phone call for me.”

He said his mother occupied her time with her own “mysterious things” – for example, she was well-known in the Māngere town centre after she had joined the walking Samoans group to stay active.

Bartley said his mother had decided to get hand tattoos, important in Samoan culture, at the age of 70. She had helped teach Samoan dance at Onehunga primary school for 10 years and helped with other Samoan cultural groups.

She would sit in the porch of her house in the sun and watch the world go by, watching and waving at locals and family.

“She’s a very stubborn old lady. When she wants something her way, she gets it,” Bartley said.

Lani Bartley/Supplied Maria Bartley decided to get traditional Samoan hand tattoos at the age of 70.

Brown was from Salelologa on Savai’i island in Samoa, and had lived in New Zealand 27 years, all of it around the Onehunga-Mt Smart area.

She had lived in the Moana Ave house where she was found for eight years.

“My mum’s heart was always in Samoa. She was planning to move back to Samoa to spend her retirement days,” he said.

Brown’s family have set up a Givealittle in order to take her body to Samoa for burial.