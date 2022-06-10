Ammunition and cash seized in Northland police raid

Police have seized ammo and cash in a Northland raid

Police have seized ammunition and cash after executing a search warrant in Northland on Thursday.

Around $10,000 was seized, along with six rounds of ammunition, at a property in Kaikohe.

Three people – a 30-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman – have been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and are set to appear in Kaikohe District Court.

Northland CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said the warrant was executed as part of an ongoing focus on gang activity in the Kaikohe and mid North areas.

“The investigation is ongoing and police cannot rule out further charges being laid.”

The seizure comes after two formerly allied gangs locked horns in a series of violent clashes in the area earlier this year.

Matters came to a head in March when simmering tensions erupted in a brutal gang bashing in Broadway, followed by a spate of shootings and beatings.

In late May the local hapū laid down a rāhui in Kaikohe in a bid to stem the gang violence.

The rāhui is about hapū using a different kind of mana to make a stand and appeal for peace, organiser Mane Tahere​ (Ngāti Tautahi) said.