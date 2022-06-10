Train manager stabbed at Auckland, transported to hospital by rail

The man was attacked while on the Sylvia Park train platform (file photo)

A train manager in Auckland has been transported to Middlemore hospital via railway after being stabbed on the job.

The manager was attacked on Sylvia Park’s train platform, receiving minor stab wounds about 3:35pm on Friday, Auckland Transport said.

Immediately after the attack the man was transported to hospital on the Eastern Line, which they were working on, to receive treatment.

He will remain in hospital overnight but is not seriously injured and is in good spirits, Auckland Transport said.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident just before 3pm after a man was assaulted at the Sylvia Park train station.

The man arrived at hospital a short time later with moderate injuries, police said.

Four young people have been arrested in relation to the incident and are being spoken to be police, the spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport acting group manager Metro Services Darek Koper said the attack came as a shock.

“Attacks like this are incredibly rare across our AT Metro network, but we will be working closely with police and our operator after today’s attack to ensure that our services remain safe”.

“There will be some disruption to our train services tonight as we support police with their scene investigations”.

Transport officers have been deployed across Auckland’s rail network following the attack.