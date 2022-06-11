Rapist who offended against pregnant, sleeping women gets three-strikes win

The Court of Appeal ruled making Ashleigh Crowley-Lewis do his jail term for raping two women without parole was unjust.

A man who raped two women – one while she was pregnant, the other while she slept – will not have to serve his jail term without parole, despite having a history of violent offending.

The three-strikes law would usually mean Ashleigh Crowley-Lewis​ must serve his sentence for the rapes, as well as associated violent offending, without parole, as he has a prior conviction for aggravated robbery.

But the Court of Appeal decided in June he will be eligible for parole after serving half of his time – eight years and six months – as doing it without prospect of early release would be manifestly unjust.

Crowley-Lewis was sentenced in the Whanganui District Court in July 2021 for an array of crimes committed against two women.

He assaulted one woman multiple times, including biting her face, and raped her when she was 20 weeks pregnant.

He then raped a second woman three times as she slept, with the first rape happening just days after she gave birth.

He also caused a car crash while the second woman was driving a car with her child inside by pulling the handbrake in a 100kph zone.

Both women suffered severe trauma, with the woman who was raped while pregnant saying she lived in “survival mode” for 10 years.

Crowley-Lewis was initially sentenced to nine years’ prison without parole.

The non-parole order was made because he committed an aggravated robbery in 2011 when he and an associate, who had spent the afternoon boozing, robbed a boy in his school uniform of his iPad, wallet and backpack.

As he was given a first strike for violent offenders for the aggravated robbery, the rapes got him a second strike, which usually meant his sentence must be served without parole.

But the law gives judges the power to ignore the non-parole order if they decide it would be manifestly unjust.

Crowley-Lewis appealed his sentence, saying nine years’ jail was too long and serving it without parole was unjust.

The Court of Appeal decision agreed on both points, shaving six months off for Crowley-Lewis’s abusive childhood.

The non-parole clause was rejected for a range of reasons.

Crowley-Lewis’s crimes, remorse and insight into why he offended would usually earn an order to serve half his sentence before being eligible for parole, the court said.

A minimum term of four years and three months’ jail was significantly different from the full term, so imposing a non-parole order was unjust, the court said.

The circumstances of the aggravated robbery – no weapons, no actual violence and no planning – also played a part.