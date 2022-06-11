Cash, meth and ketamine seized by police in operation targeting Waikato organised crime group

Six men were arrested on various charges including importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

Six Waikato men have been arrested, and $80,000 in cash, illegal drugs and a motorcycle have been seized by police.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said eight search warrants were executed during Operation Poapoa resulting in the arrests of the men aged between 28 and 33.

Police targeted “an organised criminal group” allegedly importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs in both Hamilton and Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Group with suspected Mongrel Mob links arrested in Hawke's Bay meth bust

* Police seize over $500 million in cash and assets in crackdown on organised crime



The men appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on a range of charges including participating in organised crime and selling and supplying class A drugs, Smith said.

Police also seized four vehicles including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, approximately $80,000 cash, and a large quantity of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine.

“Waikato Police continue to investigate, target and dismantle those groups involved in the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs within our communities,” Smith said.