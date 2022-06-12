Dirt bike riders circle and damage police car, hit another vehicle

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to an on Sunday. (File photo)

A pack of dirt bike riders in South Auckland circled and damaged a police car, and hit into another vehicle, leaving a driver shaken and intimated, officers say.

Inspector Kerry Watson said police were called to reports of a group of dirt bike riders driving dangerously in the Manurewa and Manukau City areas on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after, one of the riders hit a car as it was attempting to turn into a petrol station.

”The driver was shaken by the incident and intimidated by the number of riders around her vehicle.”

Police attended and the group then circled their car, Watson said, with one rider throwing an item at it and causing minor damage.

Watson said the behaviour of the group was “unacceptable” and there was no excuse for that type of intimidation or disorder.

"This was a member of the public trying to go about her business, and she didn't deserve to feel threatened.

SUPPLIED A police investigation into a large group of dirt bike riders in Auckland made headlines last year. (File video)

In January 2022, police revealed they had arrested or charged more than 130 people as part of a year-long operation targeting dirt bike riders and illegal street racers.

Counties Manukau police also seized 59 dirt bikes and 39 other vehicles as part of Operation Whakatika.

The operation came in the wake of a rise in illegal dirt bikes on the roads, including an incident early last year when close to a hundred riders were filmed popping wheelies and racing on Auckland’s motorways.

Hundreds of motorbike riders flooded streets around Auckland on Waitangi Day in 2021, where they were seen running red lights and driving illegally.

Meanwhile in Papakura, nearby residents stopped using a suburban park as riders continued to tear it up, in some cases nearly hitting people trying to walk through the park.