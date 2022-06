Smith & Caughey’s flagship store in Queen St was raided overnight

Auckland department store Smith & Caughey’s was burgled overnight with thieves smashing the front windows along Queen St overnight on Sunday.

The central Auckland branch is Auckland’s best-known department store and its Christmas window features are popular with families.

Shattered windows and clothes are now strewn across the Queen St facing side of the store after thieves hit it at about 11pm on Sunday night.

MORE TO COME...