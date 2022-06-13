Smash and grab at Smith & Caughey's central Auckland department store overnight

The Queen St flagship store of Auckland’s most iconic retail outlets, Smith & Caughey's, was damaged in a smash and grab late on Sunday night.

Auckland department store Smith & Caughey’s was burgled overnight with thieves smashing the front windows along Queen St late on Sunday.

The central Auckland branch is Auckland’s best-known department store and its Christmas window features are popular with families.

Nathan Morton/Stuff Windows on the store’s northern Queen St end are boarded up.

Shattered windows and clothes are now strewn across the Queen St facing side of the store after thieves hit it at about 11pm on Sunday night.

Early reports from police indicated burglars ramraided the store to gain access, but police later said a car was not used to smash into the shop.

A number of people entered the store, taking a range of items before fleeing in three separate vehicles.

Two cars used in the robbery were later found in Freemans Bay. A spokesperson from police said inquiries were under way.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Glass and clothes on the floor of the department store.

“A number of offenders entered the store and have taken a range of items before decamping the scene in three vehicles. Two vehicles were identified to be involved in the incident and have been located abandoned in Napier St, Freemans Bay.

“The investigation to identify those involved is ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV footage, and speaking to witnesses.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Smith & Caughey’s staff started the clean-up on Monday morning.

Aucklanders walking past the store stopped to look and take photos of the damage. One resident said: “Queen St just won’t recover at this rate, with the level of crime at the moment.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220613/2895.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A Lift bottle at the store next to a Lacoste shoe.

Around the same time as the burglary on Queen St, a retail store in West Auckland was broken into by thieves.

Police received reports of a ramraid taking place to enter a shop on Sabulite Rd, Kelston at about 11.20pm.

The offenders were interrupted during their raid and abandoned the scene in a second car, without taking anything from the store.