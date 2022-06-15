Stihl Shop ramraided in Auckland's Mt Albert, $20,000 in saws stolen

The ramraid happened shortly after 5.15am. CCTV video showed the van hit the Stihl Shop entrance twice, ending up at the shop’s counter.

Leon Law is spending Wednesday morning picking up the pieces after his central Auckland chainsaw retailer became the latest victim of the ramraids plaguing the city.

Law, who owns the Mt Albert Stihl Shop, awoke to multiple missed calls from his building manager and security company, which was already on-site after a large white van barrelled through the shop’s front entrance.

The incident occurred shortly after 5.15am, with CCTV video showing the van hit the entrance twice, the second time ending up at the shop’s counter.

Once inside the shop, the offender got out of the van, stealing 10 chainsaws and five concrete saws – with a combined value of nearly $20,000.

Leon Law/Supplied CCTV video shops a burglar during a ramraid at the Stihl Shop in Auckland's Mt Albert.

The van then left the shop, leaving a trail of mess behind. Law, who works 12-hour days and the odd Saturday, is devastated.

“We've struggled through two or so years of Covid-19 and we’re in the middle of winter period, which is tough every year anyway, so to deal with something like this is pretty heartbreaking,” he said.

“Sometimes you wonder why you bother.”

On Monday morning the shop had debris and goods scattered across the ground, with tyre marks on the front entrance from the van.

Law estimates $30,000 of damage has been done to his shopfront.

He says this cost will be compounded by an additional $8000 for an emergency close-up door and a potentially further $30,000 for security measures. He projects a further $70,000 in losses while the store recovers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Leon Law said almost $20,000 was stolen when his Stihl Shop in Mount Albert was ramraided.

This means the Mt Albert store is looking at as much as $138,000 in losses, for a $20,000 burglary.

The retail owner has been trying for months to improve the shop’s security – he had been getting quotes for security fencing and bollards.

He knew a ramraim was possible.

“Our last call, we were told there would be a two-month wait before any security fitting work would be done in the shop,” said Law.

“We've been waiting for five months now just to have a window replaced after our latest attempted break-in.”

Wednesday becomes the fourth consecutive day of ramraids and break-ins across Auckland, where retail outlet and service station managers have spent the day cleaning up debris and counting their losses.

Papakura jewellery store Stonex Jewellers was ramraided overnight on Sunday – three young offenders rammed a car into the shop’s front and smashed counters open.

STUFF The Queen St flagship store of Auckland’s most iconic retail outlets, Smith & Caughey's, was damaged in a smash and grab late on Sunday night.

Iconic central Auckland retailer Smith and Caughey’s was the next target. Staff arrived on Monday morning to find the store’s far right entrance smashed in.

The following day, a BP station in Botany Downs, east Auckland was hit by a stolen vehicle.