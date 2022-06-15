Second person arrested after shooting on main street of Auckland's Papakura

Armed police respond to person shot and critically injured in Great South Rd, Papakura.

A second arrest has been made after a person was critically injured in a shooting in a south Auckland town.

The incident happened on June 3 on Great South Rd, Papakura.

On Wednesday morning, Counties Manukau police said they had searched an Ōtāhuhu house overnight.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The incident happened in the middle of the day in Papakura, south Auckland.

A 25-year-old man was found there and was arrested.

The man was due to appear in Papakura District Court on Wednesday, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrest came after an 18-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said police had a low tolerance for the “reckless violence” that had been on display in May and June.

“We reassure the community that such incidents are taken extremely seriously,” Vickers said.

Police still wanted to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident which could assist their investigation.

People with information were asked to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 220603/3177 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.