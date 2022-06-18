Person seriously injured in assault near bar in Auckland city
A man has been seriously injured following an assault in Auckland city.
Police were called to the incident on East St about 2am on Saturday, a spokesperson said.
They then took the person to Auckland City Hospital.
Inquiries were ongoing.
A witness said he saw a man lying on the ground surrounded by three or four men across the road from East St Hall, a bar just around the corner from nightlife hotspot Karangahape Rd.
There was no blood, but “he wasn’t moving”.
The witness said his friend later saw police had set up a cordon and a tent at the scene.