Person seriously injured in assault near bar in Auckland city

A witness said he saw a man lying on the ground, not moving. (File photo)

A man has been seriously injured following an assault in Auckland city.

Police were called to the incident on East St about 2am on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

They then took the person to Auckland City Hospital.

Inquiries were ongoing.

A witness said he saw a man lying on the ground surrounded by three or four men across the road from East St Hall, a bar just around the corner from nightlife hotspot Karangahape Rd.

There was no blood, but “he wasn’t moving”.

The witness said his friend later saw police had set up a cordon and a tent at the scene.