Bullet shot through window of house in Auckland's Māngere, scene guard in place

A bullet was shot through a window of a property on Pito Place in Māngere overnight. (File photo)

Police are investigating after a property in Auckland’s Māngere was shot at overnight.

The incident took place on Pito Place about 12.25am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

A resident at the property reported a single bullet had been shot through the window.

No-one was injured.

“There are no known gang links to the event at this time,” the statement said.

A scene examination was under way and a scene guard is in place while police make inquiries.

“Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously, and will work to hold offenders to account.”

There have been more than 30 reported shootings across Auckland in 2022. They are not concentrated to any one part of the region.

Some shootings have taken place in suburban streets, while others have been in the inner city at clubs and restaurants.

There were seven gang-related shootings in one night on May 24, including at homes with children. There were no injuries, however police labelled the behaviour disgusting.