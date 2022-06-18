Youth injured after jumping from car following Auckland ramraid, police chase

A person was injured following a police chase in Auckland’s Pukekohe on Saturday morning. (File photo)

A young person has been injured after jumping from a car following a ramraid and police chase in Auckland’s south.

Police said in a statement the incident unfolded about 2.30am Saturday after they received a report of a ramraid at a King St, Pukekohe store.

“Police attempted to stop this vehicle but the driver fled from police towards Papakura.

“Assisted by the police Eagle helicopter to locate the vehicle, police have used road spikes to help bring the vehicle to a stop.”

A young person “jumped from the vehicle” while it was travelling at low speed, police said.

“Police have given medical assistance to the youth before ambulance arrived.”

Supplied The young person is being treated at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. (File photo)

The person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

He was in a stable condition in Starship Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Two other people who were in the car fled on foot after it came to a stop on Settlement Rd, police said.

They were taken into custody a short time later.

An 18-year-old man had been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, burglary, failing to stop for police and driving in a dangerous manner.

He was due in Manukau District Court on Saturday.

Another young person was due in Youth Court on charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and burglary.