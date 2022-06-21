Parole Board grills former Dilworth School assistant principal, denies release

Dilworth School's former assistant principal, Ian Robert Wilson, is sentenced at the Auckland District Court on seven charges relating to the historical sexual abuse of boys.

Dilworth School’s former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson was sentenced to prison after he admitted historical sex crimes against young boys.

His application for early parole was heard on Monday, and declined.

Dilworth’s former assistant principal has faced a barrage of questions from the Parole Board about whether further survivors of his sexual offending might come forward.

Ian Robert Wilson was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison in March 2021 after admitting charges relating to the sexual abuse of five boys in his care.

He appeared before the Parole Board for the first time on Monday, after he applied for an early release.

All three board members asked Wilson whether there were survivors of his sexual abuse who were yet to come forward.

There was a long pause and an exhale of breath before Wilson answered. “Well, not that I’m aware of.”

Parole Board member Alan Hackney pointed out that when Wilson was convicted of his first offence in 1997, he did not put his hand up to any other offending.

Wilson responded: “It wasn’t raised by the police at the time and, no, I didn’t.”

Hackney didn’t leave it there, though: “They couldn’t raise something they didn’t know, but you did know. Was that an extremely frightening time for you because you thought all of these other victims might pop out of the woodwork?”

Wilson said: “I didn’t consider that at the time.”

David White/Stuff Ian Robert Wilson appeared at Auckland District Court in 2020. (File photo)

Earlier, Wilson read from a prepared statement, in which he spoke of his “heartfelt remorse” and said he accepted his sentence.

“My offending resulted from the combination of my psychological state and sexual drivers brought together in a physical and social context where there was extended access to young people.”

He acknowledged the boys had been removed from their families and were vulnerable, and said he had justified the offending to himself that the victims had encouraged the offending.

“The cruel lie could not have been further from the truth.”

He said his offending ended in 1979 and he married his wife the following year. However, he later conceded there had been further offending in 1992 that he could not explain.

Wilson said in 1996 he resigned from the school when a historic complaint was laid. “I have maintained the separation from young people.”

He said he had no sexual interest and “no sexual capability”, due to health reasons.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Governor General and newly appointed to the Order of New Zealand, Dame Silvia Cartwright will head an inquiry into historical sexual abuse at Dilworth School

In response to a question from Parole Board convener Martha Coleman, Wilson said he would be willing to talk openly at the Dilworth inquiry, to be led by Dame Silvia Cartwright and Frances Joychild QC.

Wilson said he understood he was on the waiting list for a child sex offender’s programme.

But under questioning from Coleman, Wilson’s Corrections case manager said Wilson was only on a wait-list for one-on-one psychological treatment.

“It isn’t official, but we have been informed that the short intervention programme may come to a close.”

Stuff has asked Corrections for clarification and is awaiting a response.

In declining Wilson’s bid for parole, Coleman acknowledged Wilson had been assessed as at low risk of reoffending, but the harm from any reoffending would be “enormous”.

She said the board would see him in November after he had undergone a psychological assessment.

Supplied Dilworth survivor Neil Harding asked the Parole Board to keep Ian Wilson in prison

One of Wilson’s survivors, Neil Harding, is leading a class action against Dilworth School at the Human Rights Commission.

He delivered a powerful victim impact statement at Wilson’s sentencing in 2021 and addressed the Parole Board in a private hearing on Monday. In his statement, shared with Stuff, Harding asked the board to keep Wilson in prison.

“I am quite sure his behaviour has been impeccable; he has probably been a model inmate. He always knew how to work the system. Luckily, there are no little boys in prison to test this.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Neil Haring says Ian Wilson has received all the discounts, but there has been no let-off for survivors. (File photo)

Harding told the board Wilson received discounts at his sentencing for his age, his poor health and his early guilty pleas.

“Justice does not feel right when a perpetrator is given discount after discount. Should sentencing just be a marketplace transaction?”

Harding said while a “manipulative paedophile” has received all the discounts, there has been no let-off for the survivors.

“So, please, in the name of justice, keep him incarcerated so his full sentence is served, which was little enough in the beginning. He has had the benefit of enough discounts.”

Wilson started at Dilworth in 1975. He was involved in the Scout group, was a housemaster and taught history and te reo Māori.

In 1988, he was promoted to assistant senior school principal, a role he kept until being charged with sexual offending against a boy in 1996.

Shortly before leaving Dilworth, Wilson was given a glowing reference by then principal Dr Murray Wilton.

He was fined, but was granted name suppression and went on to teach for almost 20 years at the Manukau Institute of Technology before being charged with further offending.