Auckland prison guard cleared after accusation they broke inmate's nose

Police and Serco both cleared a guard alleged to have bashed a prisoner. (File photo)

Police and Serco have cleared a prison guard who was alleged to have broken a prisoner’s nose in a cell bashing.

Newshub reported in March a prisoner in House Block One at Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility in Wiri had seen his cellmate “rushed” by guards when they wanted to move the prisoner.

One of the guards allegedly gave the prisoner an “uppercut” that broke his nose, according to a support worker quoted.

However, police said they had made inquiries and there was “insufficient evidence” to lay charges.

Serco, the prison’s operator, also cleared the guard in an internal investigation conducted by a “senior manager” and reviewed by a Corrections monitor.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A cell at Wiri prison. (File photo)

“There were no issues raised,” the spokesperson said.

The prisoner “disobeyed a lawful order to move to another cell, which led to a use of force incident”, they said.

“All use of force incidents are reviewed after the event to ensure the actions taken were lawful and appropriate.

“The prisoner admitted to verbally abusing an operations manager. There is no evidence to support the prisoner’s allegation that he was assaulted by staff during the incident.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The prison fence at Kohuora Auckland South Corrections Facility.

The prisoner was medically assessed and did not have a broken nose, Serco said.

The man’s cellmate, through a support person, earlier told Newshub there was “blood everywhere” following the alleged assault.

The cellmate said the prisoner was facing the window with his back to the officers and turned around to ask why he was being moved. He then was allegedly "rushed" by the officers.

The cellmate also said he had heard one officer give the order to turn off the body cameras guards were required to use when entering a cell, as cells did not have CCTV.

At the time, the Serco spokesperson said the prisoner refused to have a medical check, so they couldn’t confirm any injuries.

They denied an order had been given to turn body cameras off.

It comes as nearly 800 frontline prison jobs – almost one-fifth of the workforce – are unstaffed. Workers have quit “in droves” because of “critically unsafe” conditions.

The Serco spokesperson said the prison “is operating safely with existing staff numbers”.