Police appeal for information after two stabbings in Auckland

Police are appealing for information following two separate stabbing incidents in Auckland overnight.

Police are appealing for information from the public after three people were injured in separate stabbings in central Auckland overnight.

The first incident took place just after midnight, when two groups of people got into an altercation on Darby Street.

One person was stabbed and received minor injures.

Two others were stabbed and taken to hospital after a second altercation on Quay Street, just before 3am on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Residents predicted weekend burnouts would turn violent

* Auckland assaults: Three people stabbed and a man in a serious condition

* Talk of 'no weapons' before fatal stabbing at Auckland party



Two offenders that fled the scene were found and arrested a short time later, police said.

Police said initial reports of the second stabbing indicated one person had serious injuries, but they have now been downgraded to moderate.

The second person injured in the Quay Street stabbing has since been discharged from hospital.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Saturday in relation to the two incidents, charged with three counts of wounding with intent.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information they might have about the two incidents by calling 105 and quoting file number 220625/5009.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.