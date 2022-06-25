Man shot by police after reportedly threatening person with a metal bar and knife in North Canterbury

A man has been shot by police after allegedly threatening the public with a knife and metal bar, and attacking a police car with the metal bar.

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being shot by police in Kaiapoi.

Police responded to a report of a man allegedly threatening a member of the public with a metal bar and a knife on Williams St near Ohoka Rd on Saturday at 7.20pm, Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said.

As police arrived, the man attacked a police car with the metal bar, Price said.

“The man has then made his way to Peraki St where multiple tactical options were deployed including taser and OC spray, which did not affect him.

Stuff The corner of Williams St and Ohoka Rd, Kaiapoi, has been cordoned off and there was a large police presence following the shooting.

“Police have then fired multiple shots, critically injuring him.”

Officers provided immediate first aid until an ambulance arrived, Price said.

He was then transported to Christchurch Hospital, where he remained on Saturday night.

“We understand this will be a shock to the Kaiapoi community and we want to re-assure them there is no ongoing risk.

Stuff The man allegedly attacked a responding police car with the metal bar he was wielding.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as we conduct a scene examination and make enquiries.

“This will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, their family and colleagues, and we will be providing them with support.”

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) would be notified and a critical incident investigation was under way.

"We would also like to thank the member of the public who notified us of this incident."

A Stuff journalist at the scene said police had cordoned off the corner of Williams St and Ohoka Rd.

There was a large police presence in attendance, waving people away from the scene.