Woman loses appeal after being jailed for multi-million dollar property fraud

A woman who was jailed for her part in a multi-million fraud scheme in relation to the purchase of an Auckland property by overseas investors, has failed in her bid to have less jail time.

Wen Ting Zhang admitted 26 dishonesty charges and was sentenced to two years and 10 months imprisonment in December by Justice Christine Gordon.

She then appealed her sentence to the Court of Appeal saying her sentence was manifestly excessive and Justice Gordon gave insufficient credit for her remorse, financial restitution and personal circumstances.

However, the Court of Appeal judges disagreed and dismissed her appeal.

The offending occurred in the latter part of 2015 against an Epsom-based development and investment company director.

Zhang and her co-offender used documents with forged signatures to obtain various amounts of money for the development, including one sum of $10million, and using false invoices.

“Greedy" manager Peng Pian was previously sentenced to home detention for his part in the $4.1 million property fraud.

Stuff Peng Pian was sentenced to home detention for his part in the scheme.

The fraud related to the purchase of a Hobsonville property in which the trio were said to have conveyed a false impression to a couple of wealthy investors overseas, that they were part of an investment syndicate.

A wealthy international businessman and his partner had applied to emigrate to New Zealand under the investor visa scheme, before the trio defrauded them.

The couple were required to invest sums of money for the project to buy land or property.

At Pian's sentencing, the court heard the victim was forced to sell the land to pay back about $6 million in loans and the offending had caused him “huge shame”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nick Chisnall represented Wen Ting Zhang at the Court of Appeal.

At the Court of Appeal, Zhang’s lawyer Nick Chisnall submitted not enough credit was given to Zhang for repaying the victims in full, placing them in a financially advantageous position.

A sentence of imprisonment was disproportionately severe for Zhang, and she had a newborn baby, Chisnall submitted.

Zhang is currently in the “Mothers with Babies Unit” in the Auckland Woman’s Corrections Facility.

Both prosecutor Alysha McClintock and Chisnall agreed Justice Gordon had mistakenly given credit to one of the other defendants, instead of it being given equally to them.

However, the Court of Appeal judges said it made no material difference to her sentencing.