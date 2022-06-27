Glen Eden homicide: Fourth arrest made in relation to death of Benjamin McIntosh

Ben McIntosh was killed in Glen Eden earlier this month.

A fourth person has been arrested following the alleged murder of a “true Westie lad”.

Benjamin McIntosh died after he was found in a critical condition in Harold Moody Park, in Auckland’s Glen Eden, on June 3.

He later died in hospital from his injuries after his life support was turned off. A homicide investigation was launched the next day.

Waitematā police said on Monday they had charged a 59-year-old woman with perverting the course of justice in relation to McIntosh’s death.

Three other people, two men and one woman, have already been charged in relation to the death and were going through the courts.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police in Harold Moody Park after Benjamin McIntosh was found in critical condition on June 3.

The two men, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old, have been charged with McIntosh’s murder while the woman, 24, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

The 59-year-old woman was due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Tuesday.

McIntosh’s aunt Andrea previously said McIntosh was a “true Westie lad” who had been turning his life around before his death.

“He was a character, a bit of mischief,” she said.

His family decided to donate his organs, she said.