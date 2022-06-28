Murder trial of south Auckland grandmother shot dead aborted

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was shot in her home after hearing a noise and going to the window to investigate.

The trial of two brothers and their cousin, who are jointly charged with murdering grandmother Meliame Fisi’ihoi in south Auckland, has been aborted.

Brothers Viliami Iongi, Falala’anga Momooni Iongi and Manu Iongi are jointly charged with murdering Fisi’ihoi and had been on trial at the High Court at Auckland.

The trial began on May 31 at the High Court at Auckland, however on Tuesday, Justice Grant Powell formally aborted the trial.

“Yesterday it was necessary to send you home to enable me to undertake further discussions with the lawyers on a range of issues,” Justice Powell told the jury.

“As a result of that hearing… I’ve had to make the decision to abort this trial.”

Justice Powell told the jury he’s unable to go into the reasons for aborting the trial, however it was not a decision that was made lightly and there was no alternative.

The judge thanked the jury for their service and excused them from jury service for three years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice Grant Powell formally aborted the trial on Tuesday after it began in May.

Fisi’ihoi was shot as she looked out her window after she heard a noise outside her Favona home in south Auckland in the middle of the night, on January 15, 2020.

Viliami and Falala’anga also face charges of intending to cause grievous bodily harm to three others by shooting a gun at them in a separate incident at the same address, six weeks prior to her death.

All the men denied the charges against them.