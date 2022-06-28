Whakatāne homicide victim named as Tribesmen associate Mark Hohua

The Tribesmen gang were formed in Murupara in the 1980s.

The man killed in an alleged homicide in Whakatāne last weekend has been named as Tribesmen gang associate Mark Hohua.

Hohua, 48, was taken to Whakatāne hospital shortly before 11.30am on Saturday June 18. He was hurt in a “serious assault”, police said.

Hohua was airlifted to Waikato hospital for treatment but died from his injuries later that day.

The incident was “gang related”, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said, but he could not provide further details without compromising the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE:

* Auckland road closed as Killer Beez gang members gather for annual meeting

* Northland gang war: Tribesmen and Killer Beez lock horns in Kaikohe, one shot

* Auckland gang tensions: Police raid Tribesmen property ahead of rival's patch ceremony



Hohua’s tangi was held last week. Videos posted to Facebook show a convoy of gang members riding bikes in his honour.

In tributes posted to the site, Hohua is pictured in a Tribesmen jacket. His own profile carries significant Tribesmen imagery.

Stuff understands Hohua’s wider family are from Murupara, a small settlement in the eastern Bay of Plenty, where the Tribesmen gang was founded in the 1980s.

The gang has recently been embroiled in escalating violence with rival gang the Killer Beez, mainly in Auckland, where a raft of drive-by shootings have been linked to the two gangs.

Police would not comment on whether the Killer Beez were involved in Hohua’s death. No arrests have been made.