'Methamphetamine queen' free: Dealer who buried cash, hid gun in dominatrix outfit, gets parole

Jolene Rose, pictured in 2013, ran a multimillion-dollar methamphetamine business under the guise of being a crafts maker and dominatrix.

A woman dubbed Woodville’s “methamphetamine queen” has gone from running a multimillion-dollar drug enterprise, keeping a loaded gun in a dominatrix hood and burying cash in the garden to training mobility dogs.

It is a massive turnaround for Jolene Rose​, who admits she was in love with drugs before reinventing herself.

Rose is set to leave prison halfway through a 20-year lag, after the Parole Board found in June she was not an undue risk to the community.

Rose ended up in prison after police raided her rural Woodville home in March 2012, discovering a trove of cash, guns and drugs.

READ MORE:

* Operation Abbey's high priest jailed for dealing meth, laundering millions of dollars

* Police find meth in Timaru drug dealer's underwear

* Man who smuggled 40g of meth into Manawatū Prison trying to kick the drug



WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jolene Rose ran her meth business from this property on Hope Rd, Woodville, specifically moving there due to its remote location.

From the outside, Rose seemed like a fairly regular small-town resident.

She had a hobby shed to craft wooden boards with catchy phrases which she sold at car-boot sales, making small change to top up her benefit.

She also had a sideline doing dominatrix work.

But text message data and what police found at her home, which she shared with her partner Sean Christiaan Murray​, showed she was near the top of a meth empire.

SUPPLIED/New Zealand Police A loaded revolver police found at Jolene Rose's Woodville home, the base of her multimillion-dollar methamphetamine business, in March 2012.

Security at the rural property was extensive, with a light beam across the driveway, CCTV cameras linked to various monitors in the house and a police scanner left on in the dining room giving her ample warning of people arriving.

She also had a list of registration numbers for unmarked police vehicles in Manawatū and Tararua.

Police found an arsenal of weapons, ranging from a pen pistol kept in the hobby shed to a loaded revolver left beside her bed in the hood of a cloak which formed part of a dominatrix outfit, as well as stun guns, a shotgun and rifles.

They also found cryptic coded lists which, when cracked, detailed the locations of large amounts of cash.

Police found $764,830, some of it buried in the garden, along with thousands of unused ziplock bags, a small amount of meth and multiple sets of scales.

SUPPLIED/New Zealand Police Police had to crack a code to find the location of $764,830 cash, including these buried bundles, at Jolene Rose’s property.

On most conservative estimates, Rose made at least $4,971,955.00 dealing 8.44 kilograms of meth between August 2008 and March 2012.

She boasted in one text message of illicitly making $120,000 in 48 hours.

But Rose seems to have changed while in prison.

According to a Parole Board report, Rose has used her time behind the wire to take part in various rehabilitation programmes and jobs.

She got involved with the dog mobility programme, which involves inmates training mobility dogs for the public, in 2017, which the board said had “sparked a passion in her”.

She was open and honest, saying she loved drugs and did not think about the consequences of her offending.

“She now wants to reinvent herself,” the board said.

Her three children all wrote letters of support, with her family noticing the changes she had made while in prison.

While only halfway through her 20-year sentence, the board said it was plain she was motivated to change her ways.

She will be released to accommodation run by group specialising in integrating women back into the community, with counselling and activities ensuring she has support outside the wire.

She has a long list of release conditions, including a nighttime curfew, abstinence from drugs and alcohol and having to disclose the details of any intimate relationships.

The board will also see Rose in November to check up on her.