Navy sailor accused of sexually abusing colleagues while overseas

Able electronic warfare specialist Conrad Lipa-McLean is facing charges of sexual violation and indecent assault against two of his navy colleagues.

A Navy sailor is facing a court martial for allegedly sexually abusing two of his colleagues.

Able electronic warfare specialist Conrad Lipa-McLean​, 28, pleaded not guilty​ to the charges of sexual violation and indecent assault at the retrial which commenced at Auckland’s Devonport Naval Base on Tuesday.

The alleged offending took place while Lipa-McLean and the two complainants were stationed at Victoria, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, in August 2020.

A group of sailors had been drinking at a birthday party before they and some others from the party returned to a rented two-bedroom apartment.

Prosecutor Major Grace Blanks​ said the case was about a “failure of comradeship”.

The first complainant was sleeping on a couch at the apartment when Lipa-McLean allegedly joined her and touched her genitals, Blanks said.

NZDF/Supplied Lipa-McLean, 28, pleaded not guilty to both charges. (File photo)

Afterwards, Lipa-McLean got into bed with the second complainant and placed her hand on his genitals, Blanks said.

Both the women verbally contested his advancements, the prosecutor said, adding they were intoxicated and vulnerable.

“No reasonable person would have believed they were consenting.”

Lipa-McLean’s counsel, Julie Schmidt​, said there were “important” conflicts between the women’s accounts and asked the panel of military members to consider those carefully.

She also asked the panel to be mindful of cultural factors. Lipa-McLean is of Pacific descent and in his culture it is taboo to talk openly about sex, meaning he may feel uncomfortable while giving evidence, she said.

David White/Stuff The court martial at the Devonport Naval Base is expected to take three days.

“Looking away or discomfort does not mean he is lying.”

Judge Brooke Gibson told the military members it was important they focus on the evidence presented at this trial, and not a previous trial against Lipa-McLean.

“You have to put that out of your mind.”

The first complainant told the court martial she was sleeping on a couch when she woke to Lipa-McLean standing in front of her, indicating he wanted to join her.

When she “scooted” towards the back of the couch, he lay down in front of her, facing her.

The woman said she was trying to sleep when Lipa-McLean began kissing her.

She said she grumbled at him, telling him “don't” and “stop”, before he used his fist to pry her legs open and touched her genitals.

Asked by prosecutor Robin McCoubrey if she was awake at this point, the woman said she was “in and out of sleep”.

At one stage, the woman said, she grabbed Lipa-McLean’s face and told him: “I don't want to f... you”.

The alleged incident ended when he got up and walked into another bedroom.

"I wrapped myself up tight in that blanket, turned over and went to sleep.”

The woman said she felt scared when she woke up the next day. When she left the apartment, she had a shower and cried.

"I wanted to forget what had happened."

The trial is expected to take three days.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members will decide is the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.