Missing Tauranga man Simi Pirihi found after public's help

Simi Pirihi was last seen near Edgecumbe Road in Tauranga South at 10.30am on Monday.

Missing Tauranga man Simi Pirihi has been found.

Pirihi’s family had voiced serious concerns for his well-being, and were urgently seeking help to find him.

Police said Pirihi, 78, had last been seen near Edgecumbe Road in Tauranga South at 10.30am on Monday.

He was believed to have been wearing black pants and a black top, and was carrying a checkered shopping bag.

Police said they had located Pirihi at lunchtime on Tuesday. He was being checked by paramedics as a precaution.

“We'd like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information,” police said.