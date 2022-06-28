Kiwi 501 deportee wins gruelling battle to visit daughter in Australia

Deportees booted out of Australia under its controversial 501 policy have officially launched their class action lawsuit against the Australian Government.

A Kiwi 501 deportee booted out of the country for supplying and trafficking methamphetamine has won the right to visit his young daughter in Australia, after a gruelling battle with the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Gavin Doré, 33, had his temporary visa – which allows New Zealand citizens to work, live or study in Australia indefinitely – cancelled in May 2018, as he was serving a full-time custodial sentence for multiple drug-related crimes.

Doré had made numerous appeals to the tribunal before he was eventually successful, after an appeal made in November 2021.

The appeal, written by Senior Member Theodore Tavoularis, described what led to Doré’s eventual crimes.

Doré first moved and settled in Brisbane, Australia in February 2012, and worked in motorcycle retail sales, where he quickly climbed the ranks.

After only three years of working at one company, Doré was earning a salary of $200,000.

In 2013, Doré began a relationship with Jessica Allwright, who had two children, aged 4 and 3 at that time.

The pair also had a daughter of their own, now 4years old, who was Doré’s motivation for revoking his cancelled visa.

123RF.COM/AAP Losing his job and his relationship soon spiralled into addiction issues for Gavin Doré.

With a joint income of $300,000, the pair could afford their mortgage repayments and private school education for the children.

However, Doré’s life began to unravel in August 2015, when Doré suddenly lost his job, and Allwright had an affair with one of his friends.

“The applicant reported that this condition instilled feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and a feeling of low self-worth in him,” Tavoularis wrote.

Allwright moved out of the couple’s shared home, which meant Doré was unable to make his mortgage repayments.

Doré took on boarders in order to make ends meet. However, as the appeal states, the boarders “derailed his capacity to lead a substance-free and lawful lifestyle”.

“The boarders exposed him to negative social influences involving substance abuse, most notably, alcohol and methamphetamine,” the appeal explained.

Doré then “became tempted by making easy money from drugs and got involved in trafficking”, the appeal said.

Over a period of 16 months, from November 2016 to 26 February 2018, Doré committed 14 offences, leading to his eventual deportation.

Supplied/Unsplash Gavin Doré committed multiple drug-related crimes, leading to his deportation from Australia.

Before he was kicked out of Australia, Doré met Emily Doré – who is now his wife – at a rehabilitation programme in Surfer’s Paradise, Queensland.

The pair rekindled their relationship when Emily visited Auckland to see her Kiwi family in early 2020. Six months later, they were married and she was pregnant with their son, Israel.

The husband and wife have been integral to each other’s recovery, and Doré’s rehabilitation success was one of the main deciding factors to let him back into Australia.

The appeal stated that Doré “has shown determination towards building a new way of life”.

“[This includes] completion of tertiary studies, embarking on a new career, continuing professional development studies, and a dedication to a Christian lifestyle.”

Tavoularis’s decision weighed this commitment to recovery, lack of reoffending and threat to the Australian community if Doré was to visit, and ultimately reinstated the cancelled visa.