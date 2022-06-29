Just 2% of adult Kiwis experience 39% of all crime, survey finds

Patricia Pentecost advertised her PS5 on Facebook Marketplace with her boyfriend, they were assaulted when making the sale in east Auckland.

Just 2% of adult Kiwis experienced 39% of all crime, a new crime and victims survey (NZCVS) by the Ministry of Justice has found.

The 6200 respondent survey, the fourth year of data collection, found 29% of adult Kiwis experienced crime once or more between November 2020 and 2021 – stable on the year previous.

The survey was instigated in 2019 to help policymakers better understand who the victims of crime are in Aotearoa. Rather than using police data, it surveys victims through field interviews.

Its latest iteration, encompassing a significant national lockdown for the Delta outbreak in 2021, found Covid-19 had no effect on the levels of victimisation, with numbers remaining stable.

Save for burglaries, which reduced from 12.1% to 9.3% of the population experiencing them since the first survey.

However, there was an increase in the total amount of burglaries, from 245,000 burglaries to 289,000, with thieves hitting the same houses more, increasing 23% to 63% of all burglaries.

That figure was still lower than the first survey which reported 305,000 burglaries.

1.2 million person-on-person offences and just over half a million offences against a household were committed, slightly up on previous years.

TYPEFACE/AOTEAROA MEDIA FOUNDATI/Supplied The survey found family violence rates were stable, with 2% of Kiwis suffering from it in the last 12 months.

Those experiencing more crime were mostly young adults, Māori, bisexual people, those not employed and not seeking work, and people renting government accommodation.

Dr Jarrod Gilbert at the University of Canterbury said the Covid-19 lockdowns would have affected the characteristics of crime in “ways we can’t even imagine”.

He said most burglaries happened in the offenders’ local area and with the lockdown they would have had more time to find homes that were unoccupied for longer periods of time.

123rf The total proportion of the population facing burglaries reduced from 12.1% to 9.3%.

“Crime often happens when they just see an opportunity,” he said.

Gilbert said the low reporting rate of all crime to police, 25%, wasn’t necessarily bad, because it meant most crime was likely very minor and victims felt it wasn’t worth reporting it.

“But the fact it’s not reported in some instances is a bad thing, especially when it comes to sexual assault,” Gilbert said.

Only 8% of sexual assaults were reported.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Assault victim Devon Wilson-West speaks about his brush with death after being attacked outside a Nelson dairy.

Chief victims advisor Dr Kim McGregor said the survey gave a window into high-risk populations that were victims of crime.

She was worried that people that were experiencing crime were being victimised multiple times.

“From victims I’ve spoken to its easy access, sexual violence, family violence, it’s people they have access to.

“I think it was surprising the number of victimisations remained stable,” she said.

McGregor said the most important policy response was getting “wrap-around” support for those who were likely to be victimised more than once.

Alden Williams/Stuff Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of HELP, said the number of sexual assaults by strangers busted the myth that it only happened to victims known to offenders.

Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of HELP, a support network for sexual assault survivors, said she was glad the 8% of sexual assaults reported to police was stable on previous years and it wasn’t dropping lower.

She said the pandemic brought about a “divided society” where stress would have been less for some that were able to stay home, while others were more stressed as they were exposed to the virus more.

“What we were hearing at the time was more serious,” she said.

McPhillips said family violence was more complex during the pandemic and the survey wouldn’t have accounted for it as questions remained the same since 2019.

She said coercive behaviour like children being used as pawns on the other side of alert level borders was something the survey wouldn’t have picked up, but HELP had reports of.

Harassment, fraud and burglaries made up 51% of all offences, the survey found.

Cybercrime was the least likely offence to be reported to the police with 98% of all cybercrime offences going unreported.

The survey didn’t cover murder or manslaughter, abduction, crimes against children, traffic offences, or white-collar crimes.