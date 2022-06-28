Wolf of Weed St Ross Henry Smith fined $30,000 for harmful online posts

A former medical cannabis entrepreneur who called himself the ‘Wolf of Weed Street’ has been fined $30,000 for sending harmful digital communications, in a highly unusual sentencing in which he beamed in from Thailand.

Ross Henry Smith, 59, was found guilty of intimidation and posting harmful digital communications a year ago, but could not be sentenced because he had moved to Thailand.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he continued to taunt his victims.

A deal was reached between Smith and his lawyer, police and Judge Peter Rollo for Smith to be sentenced by video conference.

Judge Rollo referred to the “unusual circumstances” in his sentencing notes, describing how Smith was beaming in from Thailand, the judge was appearing by video link from Dunedin where he was sitting, the police prosecutor was appearing from Tauranga and defence lawyer Bill Nabney​ from Rotorua.

Smith was found guilty of two charges laid under the Harmful Digital Communications Act, relating to emails in which he mocked the appearance and weight of a woman involved in his failed medical cannabis venture, Medicann, and a lawyer who represented some of the investors.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and a fine of $50,000.

He was also found guilty of intimidating one of the investors by sending him a text message threatening to pay the Mongrel Mob $10,000 to send a team to his house. That charge was laid under the Summary Offences Act and carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment and a fine of $2000.

supplied Ross Henry Smith is now living in Thailand, where he is renovating a villa.

Judge Rollo said the postings had caused “serious emotional distress” for the complainants. He described Smith’s actions as “heartless, calculated and cruel”.

Smith had described his messages as jokes, or “banter”, but the judge disagreed.

“You are a man of many talents and abilities, Mr Smith, but this aspect of your character, it is not clever, it is not funny, it is ugly, and it is a significant flaw in your character that I suggest you need to recognise, reflect on and to overcome,” he said.

He ordered Smith to pay “emotional harm reparation” of $15,000 to one of the victims, and $10,000 to another. Total reparation, costs and fines came to $30,000.

Judge Rollo noted that Smith was a man of “significant wealth” who had sold his beachfront home in Mt Maunganui after moving to Thailand, and was able to meet the cost.

“This is a factor which makes this unusual method of resolving this particular case more appropriate in the circumstances,” Rollo said.

On the more minor charge of intimidation, Smith was fined $500, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and emotional harm reparation of $500.

In 2020, Smith was stung with a $71,000 bill for costs after a judge ruled he made unsubstantiated allegations against his former associates in Medicann.