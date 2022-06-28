'I'm going to kill us both': Man jailed for crashing into petrol pump, lighting it on fire

Damian Ian Ranginui drove a vehicle into the Waitomo petrol station on Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North, before setting the leaking pump on fire.

A man who set fire to a petrol station, after crashing into it with a car, told a police officer trying to help him “I’m going to kill us both”.

That man, Damian Ian Ranginui​, is now grateful the officer stayed and pulled him out of the inferno.

Ranginui was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to two years and four months’ jail for a range of crimes related to Petrol station crash-accused faces arson, protection order charges

* Thieves make 'nail-size hole' near vehicle tanks to steal petrol in Auckland

* 'Instant fireball': Narrow escape for driver of sports car that exploded at Australian petrol station

">the incident in July 2021.

He had a disagreement with his partner at about 9.30am before leaving the Palmerston North property they were at.

READ MORE:

* Petrol station crash-accused faces arson, protection order charges

* Thieves make 'nail-size hole' near vehicle tanks to steal petrol in Auckland

* 'Instant fireball': Narrow escape for driver of sports car that exploded at Australian petrol station



Police tried to stop him by turning on their flashing lights and siren, but he sped off in a car.

Other officers tried to spike his tyres, but he again fled, at times swerving heavily and causing police to take evasive action.

The pursuit got onto Tremaine Ave, with Ranginui making the decision to turn into the Waitomo self-service petrol station and crash into petrol pumps.

A police officer approached Ranginui, trying to get him away from the leaking pumps.

But Ranginui refused, saying “I’m going to kill us both” before pulling out a lighter and lighting a pump on fire.

The officer could not approach him as he coughed in his car due to the intensity of the flames, but managed to pull him out once firefighters arrived to douse the blaze.

Ranginui only suffered minor burns, which put him in hospital for two hours.

Crown prosecutor Tom Bagnall​ said the situation was clearly dangerous to both emergency services and the public.

“With the amount of petrol involved...it’s unknown how big a fire or explosion, which could occur, could be.”

Defence lawyer Jacinda Younger​ said Ranginui’s mental health was in a bad way at the time, shown by his actions at the petrol station.

He was especially grateful to the officer who pulled him from the car and was sorry for putting them in that situation.

Ranginui was someone with promise, having got a scuba diving qualification and previously aspiring to be a teacher, Younger said.

“He is not someone content to be content with his lot. He wants to be something and make something of his life.”

Judge Bruce Northwood​ agreed, saying Ranginui could make something of himself despite his criminal behaviour.

But the punishment had to reflect how much danger was involved, with a massive fire or explosion a real risk, the judge said.