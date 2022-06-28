Woman who arranged fatal fire made false indecent assault complaints, court hears

A woman accused of using her intellectually disabled neighbour to burn down a unit also used him to bolster a false complaint of indecent assault, a court has heard.

The 31 year-old woman, who has name suppression, has denied charges of manslaughter and arson and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The Crown’s case is a year after making the false accusation, the woman had a falling-out with her landlord and property manager. She then convinced her neighbour, Stephen Ewart, to set fire to the unit. Ewart died in the blaze.

A man who the woman accused of assault, James Nair, told the court on Tuesday he had met the woman’s parents at a mechanics and had visited the woman and her mother at their Mt Roskill unit occasionally for a cup of tea.

READ MORE:

* Woman accused of fatal fire, set boyfriend's car on fire eight years earlier, court hears



He also helped the woman’s father fill out forms for a divorce in 2016.

Nair said a short time later, he was told an allegation had been made against him by the daughter of his friend.

“I actually took it as a big joke.”

Nair told the court he was visited by a police officer and asked to come down to the police station for an interview.

“During the interview I told him this was an allegation based on revenge,” he said, referring to him helping with the divorce application.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Crown prosecutor David Johnstone.

When asked by the Crown prosecutor, David Johnstone, whether he had indecently assaulted the woman, the man smiled.

“No sir, look at me and look at her.”

The Court has also heard from detective Carolyn Sharp, who took the initial statement from the woman.

Sharp said as well as the allegation against Nair, the woman made two other complaints against another man.

The woman said the second man indecently assaulted her and held a knife to her throat.

Sharp said the woman told her Ewart had been visiting her unit at the time and witnessed the assault. He had also been threatened.

Reading from her police notebook, Sharp said the woman told her the man threatened Ewart, telling him he had connections with the Taliban and if Ewart went to the police, he would kill the woman.

The second alleged attacker worked as a taxi driver at the time and was arrested and charged. The court heard he was only released when cell phone and GPS data showed that he was never at the address on the days of the alleged assaults.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett says the woman’s allegations were not false.

The Crown says the allegations were made up and the woman used Ewart to add weight to her accusations, coaching him on what to tell the police.

Ewart’s sister, Susan, told the court she and other family members discovered handwritten pages among his possessions after his death. The pages appeared to be near-identical copies of statements relating to the alleged assault.

The woman’s lawyer, Sam Wimsett, said in his opening address the woman’s allegations were not false and Ewart was a legitimate witness.

The trial, before Justice Geoffrey Venning and a jury, is due to hear from 47 witnesses and has been set down for three weeks.