Navy sailor was drunk and vulnerable during alleged indecent assault by comrade, court martial hears

A navy sailor was drunk and vulnerable when a fellow sailor allegedly indecently assaulted her while they were stationed overseas, a court martial has heard.

Able electronic warfare specialist Conrad Lipa-McLean​, 28, is facing charges of sexual violation and indecent assault against comrades at a retrial at Auckland’s Devonport Naval Base.

Prosecutor Major Grace Blanks told the court martial the case was about a “failure of comradeship”, however Lipa-McLean denies the offending.

The offending is alleged to have taken place while Lipa-McLean and the two complainants were stationed at Victoria, in the Canadian province of British Columbia, with HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana in August 2020.

Sailors were celebrating being granted ship leave, and had booked a two-bedroom apartment for them to return to after a birthday party where they’s been drinking.

The first complainant was sleeping on a couch at the apartment when Lipa-McLean allegedly joined her and touched her genitals, the court martial heard on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the second complainant said she and Lipa-McLean had casually slept together in the past, however she was in a relationship with another woman at the time of the party and was not interested in Lipa-McLean.

At the end of the party, she was “becoming pretty drunk” after drinking about 10 cans of cider. Once back at the apartment, she felt herself “spinning out” and went to bed, where she “crashed out”.

The woman said she specifically chose a single bed to sleep in so that there were “no opportunities” for anything to happen to her while she slept.

She later woke to Lipa-McLean joining her in bed, where he put his hands down her pyjama shorts and on her genitals over her underwear.

At this stage, the woman felt sick, had a sore head and was “not coherent”.

“He was trying to kiss me and put his hands down my shorts while I was pretty much trying not to spew. I was telling him to get out of the bed and he wasn’t listening.”

She claimed Lipa-McLean then removed his penis from his underwear and put her hand on it.

“I ended up rolling off the bed onto the ground to get away from him.”

The woman said she intended to sleep on the floor, however Lipa-McLean said she could have the bed back and helped her into it, before hopping back into the bed himself.

In the morning, she messaged her partner back in Auckland about the incident.

“Conrad tried to come into my bed this morning, he kept having moments in the night of having feelings for me in front of the boys...”

Her partner was “really unhappy” at the situation, she said.

Lipa-McLean’s counsel, Matthew Hague, claimed the woman did not want to tell the court martial that she consented to the sexual activity, as she was in a relationship at the time and this would upset her partner.

Hague suggested she only messaged her partner about the incident so she would think Lipa-McLean had come on to her, and not the other way around.

“It’s hard to keep secrets in the navy, isnt it? … Especially when these secrets relate to relationships between service people.”

The woman argued that she messaged her partner as she was “worried about how she would take such horrible news” and wanted to be honest about what had happened.

In giving evidence, Lipa-McLean said he saw others in the group walking in and out of the room the woman was sleeping in and told them to leave her alone. He claimed that she invited him into her bed as he closed the door, but he “refused”.

He then went to sleep on the couch, as all the other beds were taken. It was here Lipa-McLean encountered the other complainant.

Following that incident, Lipa-McLean said he went to the bathroom and then the kitchen, so he could deliver water to others at the apartment, some who were very drunk.

When he offered the woman in the bed some water, she pulled him into bed with her and asked why he didn’t join her earlier.

In bed, the pair spooned and cuddled, Lipa-McLean said. The woman also kissed him on the lips for about 20-30 seconds, before they stopped out of respect for their relationships.

He claimed the interaction was consensual and that he felt comfortable being pulled into bed by the woman because she was familiar to him.

On Tuesday, the first complainant recalled how she woke to Lipa-McLean joining her on the couch, where he began kissing her.

She said she grumbled at him, telling him “don't” and “stop”, before he used his fist to pry her legs open and touched her genitals.

Asked by prosecutor Robin McCoubrey if she was awake at this point, the woman said she was “in and out of sleep”.

At one stage, the woman said, she grabbed Lipa-McLean’s face and told him: “I don't want to f... you”.

The alleged incident ended when he got up and left the room.

The court martial before Judge Brooke Gibson continues.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members will decide is the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.