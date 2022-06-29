Woman looking to dodge conviction for laundering money for fraudsters

Mataho Aroha Wade pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court to money laundering for a sales scam.

A woman who took a cut of stolen cash before it was turned into cryptocurrency is hoping to avoid being convicted for her crimes.

Levin woman Mataho Aroha Wade​, 36, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday afternoon to one count of money laundering.

She actually took part in laundering stolen funds 12 times, with the one charge covering all 12 instances.

Money laundering usually involves people taking money from drug dealers and spending it on other things.

The case of Gary Colin O’Connell is a good example.

He made $4 million in three years selling vast quantities of methamphetamine in Horowhenua and got family and friends to launder the dirty money by buying home improvements, cars, motorcycles and a coffee cart.

In Wade’s case, though, she laundered money for people running a sales scam.

People would purchase electronics, such as cellphones or PlayStation consoles, but never be provided the goods.

The false sellers would then funnel the money into Wade’s account.

She got to take a 15% cut before the stolen dosh was converted into cryptocurrency.

The sums involved were relatively minor, with $5000 deposited into Wade’s account.

While Wade pleaded guilty on Tuesday, a conviction was not entered as she wished to apply for a discharge without conviction.

People can be discharged without conviction if they can show the consequences of a conviction would be out of proportion to the seriousness of the crime.

Wade will next appear in court in September.