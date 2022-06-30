Auckland man hires private investigator to find his stolen Italian sports car

A real estate agent has hired a private investigator to locate his beloved Italian sports car after it was stolen from a public car park.

Steve Stone bought the car, a 1973 De Tomaso Pantera, almost two years ago, but a large amount of work was required to get it up to scratch.

After spending six months in various parts of the country having work done on the car, Stone took it for a test drive on Friday – during which he said it “worked like clockwork”.

On Friday afternoon, Stone left the Pantera in a Wilson car park, which was locked overnight and opened at 6am. He’d been offered a reserved park as his usual secure parking facility was being renovated.

At 6.01am, Stone awoke to the sound of an engine revving.

The most concrete tip was the car had been spotted in Kumeū, west Auckland the day of the burglary.

“I thought ‘don't be silly, it won't be my car as it would be quite a mission without the ignition key’,” he said.

Stone decided to pop down at 8am to check on the car, simply to ease his fears. Those fears shot through the ceiling when he discovered an empty lot.

After ringing police and filing a missing car report, Stone went to Wilson for a copy of the footage from a CCTV camera pointed at his parking spot.

Wilson Parking confirmed the CCTV footage showed a group of people stealing the car. The footage had been handed to police.

Wilson told Stone he would receive footage within 24 hours if there was any, Stone says.

Police confirmed the vehicle had been spotted in the Waitematā Area in the past few days and were working with a number of other agencies in relation to the incident.

Stone, however, had also taken matters into his own hands by hiring a private investigator to attempt to locate his prized possession.

The investigator had followed up a number of tips sent in by the public, he said.

“Some have claimed they saw it on a truck driving through Bulls, another said they saw it on the Northern Motorway.”

O.G.B bar owner Nick Inkster's rare 1939 model Austin 10 was found several hours - and only 100 metres away - after being stolen in Christchurch on Monday.

The most concrete tip, according to the investigator, was the car had been spotted in Kumeū, northwest Auckland, on the day of the burglary.

CCTV footage from a house in the suburb showed the yellow car driving past the property – and Stone was confident it was his.

“There’s only two or three of the car’s model in Auckland and mine is the only yellow one, from my understanding,” he said.

“I'm pretty gutted really. You realise you work hard to buy something like that, then somebody comes by, with no money I'm sure, and just rips us off.”

The car is valued at $150,000 overseas and Stone said he’d spent roughly $40,000 on getting it up to scratch with repair jobs.