Dilworth School: More complaints laid against former chaplain, assistant principal

Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne faces four historical sexual abuse charges against boys.

The police are considering laying further charges against two former Dilworth School staff convicted of sexually abusing boys.

Stuff understands more ex-Dilworth students have come forward to police and laid further complaints about former chaplain Ross Douglas Browne and former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson.

Stuff understands the police are consulting with Crown lawyers and assessing the complaints.

They will also be looking at the solicitor-general’s guidelines on prosecuting and weighing up whether there is any public interest in laying further charges.

Those guidelines include whether the court is likely to impose only a very short sentence if the prosecution is successful, as well as the age of the defendant.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dilworth School's former assistant principal, Ian Robert Wilson, is sentenced at the Auckland District Court on seven charges relating to the historical sexual abuse of boys.

A final decision is yet to be made.

Wilson was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison in March 2021 after admitting charges relating to the sexual abuse of five boys in his care.

He appeared before the Parole Board in June, where he faced a barrage of questions about whether there were further survivors yet to come forward.

There was a long pause and an exhale of breath before Wilson answered: “Well, not that I’m aware of.”

Browne was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison after admitting he sexually abused 14 boys over a 15-year period.

One of the survivors of his offending told Browne in court: “You must be feeling lucky there’s so few charges. You got away with a lot, didn't you?”