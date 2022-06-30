Navy sailor guilty of sexually abusing his comrades on Canada deployment

Conrad Lipa-McLean is guilty of sexually violating and indecently assaulting his comrades while they were in Canada.

A navy sailor has been found guilty of sexually abusing two of his comrades while stationed overseas.

Able electronic warfare specialist Conrad Lipa-McLean​, 28, sexually violated and indecently assaulted two female colleagues in Canada in 2020.

A panel of military members found Lipa-McLean guilty of the two charges at the court martial retrial at Auckland’s Devonport Naval Base on Thursday.

Lipa-McLean put his head to his hands and wept after the decision was read out. There were audible cries from his supporters in the gallery.

READ MORE:

* Navy sailor accused of sexually abusing colleagues while overseas

* Navy sailor was drunk and vulnerable during alleged indecent assault by comrade, court martial hears



“They’ve got it wrong,” his mother wailed.

NZDF/Supplied Lipa-McLean had denied the charges and claimed that one of the victims had assaulted him instead.

The offending took place at a rented apartment, where the sailors slept after a birthday party where they had been drinking.

The first victim was sleeping on a couch when Lipa-McLean joined her and began kissing her.

The woman told him “don’t”, “stop” and “I don’t want to f... you” before he used his fist to pry open her legs and touch and penetrate her genitals.

The woman told the court she was “in and out of sleep” as this took place.

Afterwards, Lipa-McLean entered the bedroom where the second victim had gone to bed feeling “pretty drunk” and “not coherent”.

David White/Stuff Lipa-McLean will be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

“He was trying to kiss me and put his hands down my shorts while I was pretty much trying not to spew. I was telling him to get out of the bed and he wasn’t listening.”

Lipa-McLean also removed his penis from his underwear and put the victim’s hand on it, before she rolled out of the bed and onto the ground to escape the assault.

The sailor had denied both the charges.

He claimed it was the first victim who joined him on the couch, before kissing him and groping his genitals.

Lipa-McLean said the second victim pulled him into bed with her, where they spooned, kissed and cuddled.

NZDF/Supplied The sailors had been celebrating as they had been granted ship leave from HMNZS Te Kaha, pictured, and HMNZS Te Mana while in Canada.

He claimed it was consensual.

Earlier in the retrial, prosecutor Major Grace Blanks said both women verbally contested Lipa-McLean’s advancements and were intoxicated and vulnerable.

“No reasonable person would have believed they were consenting.”

Before the military members – three men and two women – left to decide on the verdict, prosecutor Robin McCoubrey said the women’s allegations had similarities, which suggested a pattern.

“There can’t be any suggestion these two women have put their heads together to frame [Lipa-McLean].”

Lipa-McLean’s counsel Matthew Hague said while he did not want to blacken the women’s reputations, they both had reasons to say what they did in court.

He added that it was important the military members remember that there had been no allegations that the women were too intoxicated to give consent.

What is a court martial?

The court martial oversees cases where a breach of military discipline or other offences may have occurred.

Possible sentences include prison and dismissal from the forces, detention, demotion, severe reprimand or a fine.

A judge presides over the court martial, and a panel of military members will decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty.

If found guilty, the military members and the judge will decide the sentence.

Court martial decisions can be appealed.