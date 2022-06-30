Desert Rd homicide: Third man arrested and charged with murder of Ricky Wang

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

A third man has been charged with murdering Ricky Wang and is set to appear in the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Ricky Wang’s remains were found in an unmarked grave off the Desert Rd in the central North Island in March 2020.

Zhicheng Gu and Jianqi Zhao were charged back in May 2020 with Wang’s murder and are set to go to trial in June 2023.

Now, a third man has been jointly charged with murdering Wang.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege a 25-year-old man jointly offended with Gu and Zhao between August 19 and 20, 2017.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jianqi Zhao and Zhicheng Gu are accused of murdering Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, whose body was found in an unmarked grave off the Desert Road. (Composite image)

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton confirmed the man had been arrested and charged with Wang’s murder

“Police are not currently in a position to comment further as this matter is before the court.”