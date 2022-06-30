Loud bang and screams heard on morning of fatal Auckland fire

Stephen Rhys Ewart died after accidentally setting himself alight in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

Neighbours heard screams before finding what looked like a burnt “mannequin” lying in a driveway, a court has heard.

Stephen Rhys Ewart, who had an intellectual disability, died after accidentally setting himself alight in Auckland’s Mt Roskill in 2017.

A 31 year-old woman, who has name suppression, has denied charges of manslaughter and arson inn relation to his death and is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The Crown says the woman arranged for Ewart, her former neighbour, to set fire to the unit following a stoush between herself and the landlord.

Laura Stunzer lived in the unit next door and on Wednesday told the court she woke early on the morning of December 9, 2017 to a loud bang and crying.

Through her bedroom window, she could see billowing black smoke.

“I ran into the driveway and there was a burning body in the driveway.”

Stunzer said someone told her the body was a mannequin. She said it appeared to be in a foetal position.

There was a strong smell of petrol in the air which took days to dissipate, she said.

She ran back inside and dialled 111 before she and another neighbour began dousing the flames with buckets of water.

Other neighbours were trying to get inside the unit to make sure no one was inside.

Two of those were Peter Vakaakoio and his son, who lived across the road.

Vakaakoio told the court he could see a shape on the ground as he ran towards the unit.

“To me, it looked like a mannequin, burnt on the ground.”

Vakaakoio said he turned his attention to the house to make sure no-one was trapped inside. He and his son broke a window in the door to get in.

Another neighbour, Usman Ashraf, woke to a scream. When he went outside he could see a person lying in the driveway, “wildly screaming”.

“He was screaming and you can’t differentiate whether it was a male or female scream.”

Ashraf said he could see black smoke coming from the unit next door and that worried him as both units shared a wall.

He, his wife and young children went and sat in the car. “If it got worse, I would’ve driven away.”

Detective Jung Kim arrived a short time after firefighters. He found milk bottles, some filled with petrol, lying under the house, the court heard.

He spotted two cigarette lighters under the house and another outside, near Ewart’s body.

Earlier, the neighbours were also asked about their limited interactions with the people who had lived at the unit.

They spoke of a mother and her adult daughter who mostly kept to themselves.

Ashraf’s wife, Amna Perwaiz, described overhearing a woman and a man having a “loud discussion” about rent.

She also said the mother had told her they had been “clashing” with the landlord about the state of the locks on the doors.

Stunzer said the daughter had complained that there were rats living in the walls: “They would quite often complain about the landlord and the state of the house.”

The trial continues.