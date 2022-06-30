Four wanted Parliament protesters nabbed after police photo appeal

Police are trying to identify a man seen wearing a white t-shirt with what appears to be a cartoon Kiwi on the front.

Four of the 15 people publicly sought over the occupation at Parliament have now been identified, police say.

A large scale investigation involving 15 terabytes of photographs and videos is under way as police seek to find and arrest those who carried out criminal activity over three weeks in February.

On June 22, police released 15 images of protesters they need help identifying. On Thursday, they confirmed four had been found.

They are now seeking to identify another man seen wearing a white t-shirt with what appears to be a cartoon Kiwi on the front.

Police said in a statement the investigation team continued to make enquiries to identify anyone involved in violent criminal offending, including those featured in the remaining 11 images released.

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive). Video first published March 2, 2022.

“If you have any information about these people, please get in touch with police,” the statement said.

This can be done anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing Op Convoy.