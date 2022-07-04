New police retail crime unit sees 17 people charged in six weeks

A new specialist police unit focused on battling the worst retail crime has assisted in charging 17 alleged offenders 49 times since it became operational six weeks ago.

But, that’s after starting work seven weeks late.

Police announced the National Retail Investigation Support Unit (NRISU) would be operational in the first quarter of 2022, off the back of a speech commissioner Andrew Coster made in November.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The NRISU has a $500,000 budget for 2021/2022.

The announcement said the unit would partner with the retail sector, use data to support local police officers in identifying trends and would be “up and running in the first quarter of 2022”.

But information released under the Official Information Act shows that, at the beginning of May, the unit remained in its recruitment phase and was yet to begin investigations and support work.

Police said the NRISU couldn’t start investigating crimes until staffing the unit was complete. At the beginning of May it had six staff and was yet to fill a seventh position.

Police said at the time the unit’s work was “setting up systems”, “designing an investigative framework” and “building strong relationships across the retail sector”.

On Monday, police said the unit had started acting operationally “six weeks ago” but said the staffing levels remained at six: two sworn officers and four non-sworn staff.

Supplied Big Broz clothing store in Panmure was ramraided overnight, causing significant damage to the front of the store.

That means the unit became fully operational about the end of May, or around seven weeks after the end of police’s self-imposed Q1 deadline.

While the unit is a national one, all of its staff members are in Auckland.

“The NRISU has assisted district staff to identify and target 17 offenders who have been charged with 49 theft and violent crime offences, including one offender who threatened to kill a retail worker with a firearm before driving his vehicle at that person while fleeing the scene,” a spokesperson said on Monday.

The spokesperson said the unit’s purpose was to identify “high-priority, repeat retail offenders” who offended with “violence and aggression”, as well as to support local district police.

The unit has a $500,000 budget for 2021 and 2022.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Sunny Kaushal said police had a tough job in stopping crime because the causes were beyond their control. (File photo)

Sunny Kaushal, chairperson of the dairy and business owners group, said police aren’t “walking the talk”.

“They’re losing the faith of the community and businesses... because of the contradictions, they do one thing but say another,” he said.

Kaushal criticised the unit and said it wouldn’t tackle the core problems causing crime like the government and justice system’s “softly-softly” approach to punishing offenders.

“The retail crime unit is not set up to deal with violent retail crime and ramraids,” he said.

Greg Harfood, chief of Retail New Zealand, announced the new unit with police in November.

Supplied Greg Harford said in November that retail crime was costing $1 billion a year.

He said that unit “has been achieving some early successes through sector engagement, investigations and arrests.”

Harfood said in November: “The increasing levels of violence, aggression and anti-social behaviour makes this more important than ever.”

On Monday, he said: “The unit has two functions: one is engaging with the retail sector on best practice, and the second is to support the investigation of retail crime.”

Police’s NRISU announcement came a month after a spike in ramraids began which saw stores targeted across Auckland by young offenders who drove vehicles into the shop fronts and then stole from them.