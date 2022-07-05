Police seize running race starter pistol, ammunition after Ōtara incident

Police Senior Sergeant Paddy Hannon explains which firearms are legal and which are prohibited under the new gun laws in New Zealand. (First published April 2019)

A man has been charged and a starter pistol seized after a “disorder incident” in south Auckland’s Ōtara overnight.

Police were called to Fisher Crescent at 11pm on Monday where they charged a man with a firearms offence after locating a starter pistol and ammunition.

Counties Manukau east senior sergeant Tim Riley said no-one was injured in the incident.

Google Maps/Supplied A running race starter gun was seized after a firearms incident on Fisher Crescent in Ōtara. (File photo)

A 43-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition and was set to appear before the Manukau District Court.

Starter pistols are not uncommon finds by police and are known to be converted to fully functioning pistols by criminals.

A Taranaki man was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention after he fired a starter gun to scare away a woman who confronted the man at his home for selling cannabis to children.