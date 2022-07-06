Police arrest seven, seize 'myriad' of drugs, ammunition in major operation

One of the images police released on Wednesday morning in relation to the raids.

Police have arrested seven people and seized a “myriad” of methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash in raids across the country.

The arrests follow a number of search warrants carried out this week, which were the conclusion of an eight-month investigation dubbed Operation Campbell.

The investigation, run by the National Organised Crime Group, targeted a methamphetamine manufacturer, who had established a distribution network across New Zealand.

The search warrants were carried out in Northland, Auckland and Christchurch over Monday and Tuesday.

Following the search, six men and one woman aged 18 to 52, with links to both Head Hunter and King Cobra gangs have been arrested.

Additionally, a total of five kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately $100,000 cash and a number of other items of evidence were seized during the operation.

The group face a total of 50 charges, including manufacturing and supplying of the Class A controlled drug methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and participating in an organised criminal group.

They will appear in Kaitaia, Auckland and Christchurch district courts in coming days.

New Zealand Police/Supplied Cash seized in the operation.

National clan lab manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Holmes said in a statement that police are “continuing to step up enforcement and disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as Operation Cobalt rolls out”.

“Our message to those involved is clear – we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities.

“Methamphetamine devastates many vulnerable communities while organised criminal groups continue to profit off this type of offending.”

Holmes said police were committed to “targeting and dismantling” operations that seek to profit from methamphetamine.

New Zealand Police/Supplied A cannabis grow room, one of the images police released in relation to the raid.

“We are confident this operation will result in a major disruption to the supply of methamphetamine in these regions,” he said.

“These search warrants have identified and dismantled a large commercial clan lab capable of producing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine per cook operating out of the Far North.”

The combination of drugs and firearms are “a potentially lethal recipe for harm”, and continues to be a “grave concern” for police.

Police would not comment further as the matter is now before the courts.