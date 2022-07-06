Person of interest identified after threats prompt closure of Auckland school

Sacred Heart College in Auckland's Glen Innes was closed on Tuesday after a threat was made.

Police have spoken to a person of interest after threats made to an east Auckland school prompted closure for the day on Wednesday.

Sacred Heart College in Glen Innes notified parents of the closure by email. A staff member said a threat was made to two people, but hadn’t been provided with any more details.

Jim Wilson, Area Commander Auckland East, said one person has since been identified and is being spoken to by police.

“They are extremely remorseful for what has occurred,” said Wilson.

READ MORE:

* Murder charges for 12 people in Australia who prayed over dying girl

* Man to go to trial after fatal Pt England shooting in April

* Gangster allegedly assaulted mum in road rage incident outside daycare



A Stuff reporter said, shortly after the closure, five police cars were patrolling around the school and staff were seen standing at the school’s gate.

Police have wound down presence in the area, but will continue to liaise with the school as inquiries continue.

Josephine Franks/Stuff Sacred Heart in Auckland was closed on Wednesday. (File photo)

Patrick Walsh, headmaster of Sacred Heart College, said: “Police have completed their investigation, spoken to a person of interest, and are not seeking anyone further.”

Walsh said the matter was now closed, and the school will return as usual on Thursday.

“We thank our community for their patience and quick response to our request today. We look forward to finishing the term positively on Friday at 1pm,” he said.

“The school decided to close for the day out of precaution,” a police spokesperson said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Staff at the gate didn’t want to comment.

Glendowie School, across the road, remained open on Wednesday.

The decile 8 Catholic boys school has 1270 students enrolled and caters for years 7 to 13, or children about 11 to 18 years old.