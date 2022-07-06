Gisborne homicide victim was 25-year-old mother Chephar Hollis-Brown

A woman shot dead in Gisborne has been named as Chephar Hollis-Brown.

A homicide investigation is under way into the death of the 25-year-old mother of one, who was shot early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a house in Centennial Cres, Te Hapara, at 3.45am on Sunday to reports of a woman being shot. She was dead when police arrived.

Eastern district crime services manager Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the local community would continue to see a high police presence in the area.

“We know any traumatic incident like this is incredibly unsettling for the community, and we want people to know they can make contact with us if they have any concerns or want to provide information that might assist.”

De Lange urged anyone with information - including details about any vehicles in the vicinity of Centennial Cres between midnight and 5am on Sunday - to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220703/2779.