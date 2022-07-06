Tauranga mosque burgled and car torched ahead of religious festival

Tauranga mosque was broken into on Monday, sparking concerns from the muslim community.

Police are investigating after Tauranga mosque was burgled and a nearby car torched.

Clothing and electronic equipment were stolen from the mosque building on18th Ave in the city’s South on 6.40pm on Monday.

Later that night, a SUV parked on the roadside nearby was set alight. It was unclear if both events were linked, police said.

Officers are now asking to hear from anyone who was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Muslim leaders will meet with police tonight, to discuss safety ahead of the Eid festival, which is next week.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, and is one of the most significant holidays in the muslim calendar.

Information can be provided via 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.