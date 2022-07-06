Aggravated robbery at mall in Auckland's Newmarket

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery of the Michael Hill jewellery store in Westfield Newmarket.

A police spokesperson said a group of, “four or five males entered the store, which was open at the time, just after 6pm on Wednesday".

“The males were armed with baseball bats and metal bars, and used those to smash glass counters in the store.

“After taking a number of items from the counters, the males left the scene in a silver Mazda Atenza, which was found abandoned in Almorah Place a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help identify and locate those responsible.

“If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P051174755.”

