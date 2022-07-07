Turpentine, rubbish bin allegedly used in Rainbow Youth arson

A fire destroyed the Rainbow Youth building in Tauranga's Historic Village on June 16.

Two men accused of burning down Tauranga’s Rainbow Youth building allegedly used turpentine and a wheelie bin to start the fire.

Alexander James Burgess, 33, and Zachariah Phillips, 29, appeared in the Tauranga District Court charged with arson.

Burgess pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury. Phillips is yet to enter a plea.

A police summary said the pair, who are both unemployed, allegedly set the fire around 11.20pm on June 16, destroying the building. Their actions, which allegedly include pushing a wheelie bin against the wall of the building and using turpentine to light a fire, were captured on CCTV.

The building, in Tauranga’s Historic Village on the city fringe, is also the home of transgender support service Gender Dynamix. It ran as a drop-in centre and support service for the LGBTQI and gender-diverse community.

It is one of 50 buildings at the site – the rest were left unscathed.

After the fire, the community rallied to raise $75,000 for a new home for the services.

Police said it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, however its enquiries remain ongoing.

They thanked the public who assisted in the investigation.