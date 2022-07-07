Two men arrested over Rainbow Youth arson in Tauranga

A fire destroyed the Rainbow Youth building in Tauranga's Historic Village on June 16.

Two men have been arrested over a fire which destroyed the Rainbow Youth building in Tauranga.

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man will appear in court charged with arson this morning, police said.

The building, in Tauranga’s Historic Village on the city fringe, was allegedly deliberately set alight on June 16.

The clinic, which is also the home of transgender support service Gender Dynamix, was one of 50 buildings at the site – the rest were left unscathed.

After the fire, the community had rallied to raise $75,000 for a new building.

Police said it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident, however its enquiries remain ongoing.

They thanked the public who assisted in the investigation.