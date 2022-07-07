Emergency services in Remuera, pavement cordoned off

Emergency services were seen outside a Remuera property on Thursday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of a sudden death in Auckland’s Remuera.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death “at this stage”.

Multiple police and fire trucks were on St Vincent Ave, Remuera on Thursday morning, with emergency tape and tarps covering the path outside a residential property.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted to an incident at 8.39 am, and were called to assist police.

“One fire truck attended and left at 9.51am,” the spokesperson said.

Andrea Vance/Stuff Multiple tarps and emergency tape was covering the area.

Police were called to the Remuera address at 8.30am.

“The matter will be referred to the coroner,” a police spokesperson said.