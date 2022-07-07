'Youthful abandon' - Crate Day event leads to death of young woman

Supporters of Joshua Wolland leave the Palmerston North courthouse after he was discharged without conviction.

A young man who caused the death of a woman while driving under the influence of alcohol has escaped conviction.

Feilding man Joshua Clinton Wolland, 20 was discharged without conviction in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday, having previously pleaded guilty to causing Ashleigh Knight’s​ death when driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Knight, 21, died on December 4 after falling from the back of a ute on Te Awa Rd near Pohangina​. Wolland had been driving a group of friends back to a party after going for a swim on Crate Day.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said Wolland had a previously unblemished record, had pleaded guilty and was demonstrably remorseful, but he shouldn’t have been driving after drinking.

“This offence might be characterised as one of youthful abandon. They all, including the victim, were having a good time.”

He said Wolland’s driving wasn’t at fault and Knight’s family had been “truly encouraging” for Wolland to be discharged without conviction.

Having been through restorative justice, a heartfelt apology and emotional discussions, the family accepted it was an accident, Krebs said.

“I hope you learn from this, I hope you and your friends learn from this. It’s easy to have fun, but it’s difficult to assess the consequences at the time. Alcohol and driving simply do not mix.”

Wolland was disqualified from driving for nine months and ordered to pay emotional reparation of $2500 to the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh asked for a discharge without conviction and said the effect of a conviction on a young person would make even small matters such as getting insurance difficult.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Ashleigh Knight, 21, was an extremely accomplished rugby player and Massey University student.

Krebs said Knight and Wolland had been part of a group of people socialising and during the gathering the group decided to go to the river for a swim.

Wolland drove his ute after having drunk two 750ml bottles of beer from a crate.

There were nine people in the ute, including five on the back. There was also a wooden chair on the back of the ute.

After the swim, Wolland started taking the group back to the party in the ute and there was an S bend in the road.

“As [Wolland] was driving around, at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour, unfortunately Ashleigh was on the chair and lost her balance and fell from the ute onto the road.”

She died instantly, Krebs said. When Wolland was breath tested by police his breath alcohol level was 400 micrograms, the legal limit for an adult, but he was 19 at the time. Drivers under 20 have a zero limit.

Wolland, an apprentice diesel mechanic, had no previous convictions, and had desires to go overseas one day, which a conviction would have affected.

Knight was a promising rugby lock, being picked for the Feilding High School first XV aged 11, playing 200 games for the school, before going on to play for the Manawatū Cyclones senior women’s side aged 16.

She played 19 games for Manawatū and was posthumously awarded a blazer, which are awarded for 20 games, by the union.

She was also a Massey University student, the secretary of the university young farmers’ club and had just started a summer job before her death.

Crate Day was launched by The Rock radio station in 2009 as a publicity stunt encouraging people to mark the first Saturday of summer – the first Saturday of December – by drinking a crate of beer.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Emergency doctor Scott Pearson has seen the effects of crate day first hand. [File video]

The day has since become synonymous with drunkenness, an increase in domestic violence and emergency department admissions and unsocial behaviour.

There have also been other people die as a result, with retired Invercargill doctor Anton De Croos dying after Zachary Griffiths, 22, who had been drinking in celebration of Crate Day, hit his vehicle on December 5, 2020.

MediaWorks, which owns The Rock, has since distanced itself from the pastime, saying in July 2021 it no longer had any association with it.