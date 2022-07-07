Police surround Auckland home after reports of person with gun

Armed police respond to an incident that placed schools into lockdown on Auckland's North Shore.

Reports of someone with a gun have sparked an armed police response on Auckland's North Shore.

Several schools went into lockdown after police notified the Ministry of Education.

Police, with a dog unit, have surrounded a house in the Belmont area.

A stand-off is under way, with police telling an occupant by megaphone: "We know you're inside".

Police have surrounded an Auckland home after reports of a person with a gun sent five schools into lockdown.

Police said an armed person was reported in the Belmont area about 10.47am on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education was advised and four schools were placed into lockdown "as a precaution", they said in a statement.

Those lockdowns had since been lifted.

About 12.30pm, police surrounded a house on Bardia St.

"We know you're inside, come to the front door now with your hands up," they called into a megaphone.

"We are not going away."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police have surrounded a house in Belmont and are calling for the occupant to come out.

A dog unit was also at the scene.

At the intersection of Bardia St and Coronation St, two police officers were leaning on their cars with their guns poised.

Police said in a statement they were asking locals to avoid the area.

The affected schools were Belmont Intermediate, Bayswater School, Takapuna Grammar, Belmont Primary and Northcote Intermediate.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police at Bardia St in Belmont following reports of a person with a gun.

Belmont Primary principal Bruce Cunningham the school went into lockdown about 11am.

It was in lockdown for about 40 minutes.

"The students were fantastic," Cunningham said.

"They followed protocols, got low and under the desks as they were asked - did everything as expected. This is why we do drills."

Nikayla Daley/Supplied Nikayla Daley received these texts from her son, in Year 10 at Takapuna Grammar School, while he was in lockdown.

Cunningham said he understood despite parents being told not to pick up their kids, some arrived during the lockdown anyway at the school's back entrance.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Northcote Intermediate School principal Phil Muir said the pupils were feeling positive and were preparing to resume the school day.

Belmont Primary said in a Facebook post it had been in lockdown due to "an incident in the area" but was now "back to normal" just before midday on Thursday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have cordoned off Bardia St.

"All children are safe and happy. Teachers and students followed procedures well."

Takapuna Grammar also posted about 11.30am saying its lockdown had been lifted.

"Students are safely inside buildings as instructed by the [Ministry of Education] and police."

Principal Mary Nixon also emailed parents to say the school was going back to its "usual day's programme".

"We are very proud of how quickly everyone responded," she said.

"There are rumors circulating about incidents at the school. These are unfounded.

"Please be assured that the school is getting back to our usual day and staff and students were not involved in any actual incident on site."

North Shore MP Simon Watts said on Facebook police had told him there had been a car chase and an "incident" in Bardia St.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police shelter behind a car in Auckland's Belmont.

"I have spoken with the police and they confirm that investigations are ongoing re Bardia St and the driver of the stolen vehicle has been apprehended," he said.

"As a parent and father I acknowledge the stress on both parents and students as a result of the incidents this morning and thank both the police and especially teachers for the swift efforts to bring the situation under control and look after our kids."

Police inspector Todd Moore-Carter said a separate incident in nearby Devonport on Thursday morning involving a stolen car had ended in one person being arrested.

That incident was not linked to the stand-off in Belmont, police said.

MORE TO COME.